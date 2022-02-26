Dutch to deliver 200 air defence rockets to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) – The Netherlands will supply 200 air defence rockets to Ukraine as quickly as possible, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament on Saturday.

It also said it will move Dutch embassy staff from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv to Jaroslaw, across the border in Poland, due to deteriorating security.

Based on requests from Ukraine “the Netherlands will provide 200 Stinger air defence rockets,” the letter said.

“Along with our allies, the Defence Ministry aims to deliver these goods as quickly as possible.”

The missiles are in addition to other equipment already promised by the Netherlands earlier this month, including rifles, ammunition, radar systems and mine-detecting robots.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans

Photo – The Erasmus Bridge is illuminated in the colors of Ukraine, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands2. All over the Netherlands, buildings are lit up in the blue-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Killian Lindenburg