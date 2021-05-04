€84 million for urban wastewater treatment plant in Marathon, Greece

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Commission has approved an investment of €84 million from the Cohesion Fund for the construction of a new infrastructure for sewage collection and treatment in Marathon, in the Attica region of Greece. This new system will enhance public health from the disposal of untreated, or insufficiently treated, wastewater.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “I am glad to approve this project as it will offer health and environmental benefits to locals and tourists alike. This is a clear example of EU’s support to infrastructure that contributes to the compliance of the EU environmental acquis and meets the goals of the Green Deal.” Approximately 188 km of sewerage pipes will be laid in the agglomerations of Nea Makri and Marathon as well as the construction of 15 pumping stations and the Marathon wastewater treatment plant with a capacity to serve the equivalent of a population of 110,000. An electricity distribution infrastructure and an automated control system for the plant will also be built. Moreover, the sludge produced will be treated as a valuable resource and utilised for biogas production.

The project will therefore also contribute to climate change mitigation through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. More details on EU-funded investments in Greece are available on the Open Data Platform.

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...