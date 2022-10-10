Cabinet approves new rules on contract work / Malta News Briefing – Monday 10 October 2022

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Updated 1630

TVM news reports that Cabinet has approved new rules on contracts and minimum wage threshold. The prime minister explained the principles of this framework, which regulate the employment contract and ensure that salaries cannot be less than the minimum wage as well as other rights other such as overtime and sick leave.

Maltatoday says that former Marsaxlokk parish priest Fr. Luke Seguna had been contacted by his bank over his payments to pornographic websites, which the bank had thought were the result of him being scammed, a court has heard.

The Malta Independent says that Magistrate Nadine Lia on Monday rejected another recusal request made by the president of rule of law NGO Repubblika Robert Aquilina. This is the second case in which Robert Aquilina has requested that Lia recuses herself. This case was in his name, whereas in the other case he was representing Repubblika, as its president, in the Pilatus Bank case.

Newsbook reports that the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has warned prime minister Robert Abela that its representatives will step down from the committee of experts appointed by government if he resists calls for proper consultation on the proposed media reform law.

Updated 1215

Muscat says lawyer’s comment was defamatory: Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was in Court to describe a social media post by lawyer Christian Grima as “totally defamatory” in his regard because it implied that he killed or was involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. In a comment to his wife, Grima had written, with reference to the assassinated journalist: “What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her.” While Muscat insisted the comment was defamatory, Grima said that the comment was referring to a resolution by the European Parliament as well as the conclusions of the public inquiry stating that Muscat’s government had created or permitted a violent environment and a sense of impunity” which resulted in the assassination of Caruana Galizia. (Times of Malta)

PN wants Melvin Theuma pardon published: The Opposition has called on government to immediately publish the full text of the presidential pardon granted to Melvin Theuma. This request was made days after the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder refused to testify against the former chief of staff Keith Schembri in proceedings over the phantom job Theuma was given in the public service. In a press statement on Monday, PN MP Karol Aquilina said the attorney general and the commissioner of police need to explain what was expected from the state witness and whether the pardon covered the crimes Theuma was asked to testify about on Friday. (Maltatoday)

2022 sees most Covid deaths: 327 people lost their lives after being positive for Covid-19 throughout this calendar year. The figures stood at 219 and 260 in 2020 and 2021.Health Minister Chris Fearne recently said that that Covid-19 has become an endemic, thus advising the public to take the jab once a year, as with influenza. (The Malta Independent)

Morning Briefing

Clause in pilots contract is madness – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has defined a clause in the collective agreement for Air Malta pilots allows them to retire at 55 while continuing to receive their salary is “madness”. Speaking on Labour TV, Caruana said that he “will never, and I repeat never, accept any such conditions in any future collective agreement”. Caruana conceded that not much could be doen at this stage: “Once there is a signed collective agreement with legal validity, I can’t remove it and say that’s the end of it”. (Maltatoday)

PN shield that defends quality of life – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said described the Nationalist Party as the shield that protects the interests of the people from what he called “theft” of quality of life by the Government. Speaking on party media, the Nationalist Leader said that the Labour Party had “hijacked” private property in Birżebbuġa to turn it into a club and that the Court had ordered compensation of €1 million to the owners which would be paid for by people’s taxes instead of the Labour. Dr Grech said that the Government had destroyed everything, including the environment as a result of what he called “uncontrolled exploitation” in the community. (TVM)

Two constables in custody as Magistrate denies bail after serious allegations

Two police officers were accused of crimes against humanity, after allegedly abducting and grievously injuring foreign nationals in Qormi. Rica Mifsud Grech, 22, of Floriana, and Jurgen Falzon, 24, of Sta Venera, were charged yesterday, pleading not guilty. A third constable is being treated at Mater Dei Hospital after complaining of chest pains and is set to be charged at a later date. Magistrate Joe Mifsud denied bail and both officers were remanded in custody. (Times of Malta)

Mrieħel underpass opening today

Infrastructure Malta said that the new Mrieħel Underpass tunnel will be opened today. In a post on Facebook, the transport body advised drivers to pass through this tunnel if they are driving from Mdina Road, Attard towards he Mrieħel Bypass. It added that it will be opening a direct connection in the opposite direction, from Mdina Road Birkirkara to Attard and Balzan, in the coming weeks. (Infrastructure Malta, Facebook)

