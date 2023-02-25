Earthquake felt in South Wales

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A small earthquake has been recorded in South Wales – about eight miles north of the Rhondda Valley – just before midnight.

Many on social media said they were initially unsure what had happened.

Others described objects such as bookshelves and desks moving.

The 11.59pm tremor was 3.8 magnitude and occurred at a depth of two kilometres at 23:59:39, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It put the location as 12km (7.45 miles) north of Rhondda.

Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System said the tremor was 4.2 magnitude.

The British Geological Survey, the UK’s main provider of quake data, has not yet issued any information.

