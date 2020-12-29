Earthquake felt in Veneto region in Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Corriere Della Sera – At 15.36, two hours after the earthquake in Croatia, the earth also shook the region of Veneto. The magnitude, according to a first estimate, was greater than 4, between 4.3 and 4.8. The Ingv set it shortly after at 4.4.

The quake was felt distinctly not only in Veneto but also in a large area of northern Italy, as far as Milan. According to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the epicenter is located in Salizzole (Verona), at a depth of 9 kilometers.

In the same locality there were at 14 and 14.45 two other shocks of lesser intensity (2.8 and 3.4). The area is not far from the places affected by the 2012 earthquake in Emilia.

There were no damages or requests for help. However, Trenitalia has suspended the movement of trains as a precaution: it wants to check for any damage to the line

