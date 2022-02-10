Earthquake in Emilia, Italy, frightens residents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People took to the streets during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in Emilia, in Reggiano as the earth trembled

The first shock was felt at 19.55 with its epicentre in Bagnolo in Piano, magnitude 4.0 .

The second was stronger, at 9 pm, in Correggio, 4.3 , also heard in Modena, Parma and Bologna.

Other tremors followed, but of lower magnitudes. Numerous people took to the streets, and many were the calls to the emergency numbers, so much so that the firefighters asked not to clog the emergency lines.

There we no reports of any victims or damages.

