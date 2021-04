Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in Algeria. The earthquake took place at 1630 GMT and was registered by the USGS National Earthquake Information Cente and also registered in Malta’s Seismic Research Centre.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 21 km WSW of Guelma, Algeria and had a depth of 10km.

No reports of casualties and damages yet.

Developing Story.

