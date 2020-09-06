Powerful earthquakes strike in Chile and Vanuatu

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck 50 km (31.07 miles) south-southwest of Coquimbo in Chile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was at a depth of 25 km (15.5 miles), it added.

So far there have been no reports of victims or damages.

Shortly afterwards, another earthquake was registered, this time of magnitude 6.3 struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to GFZ.

Like this: Like Loading...