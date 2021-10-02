Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 near Vanuatu, no tsunami warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 2 (Reuters) – A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near the Vanuatu islands in the South Pacific on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. No tsunami warning was issued due to the depth of the quake, said the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii. The quake, which was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, was at a depth of 531 km (329 miles), EMSC said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages from the earthquake.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Michael Perry