Easter is an invitation to move away from sin, injustice and corruption – Archbishop / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 April 2022

Easter is an invitation to move away from sin, injustice and corruption – Archbishop

Archbishop Charles Scicluna invited believers to consider the mystery of Easter – the resurrection of Christ – as an invitation to move away from the “corpses” of sin, injustice and corruption towards the forgiveness, mercy and peace that represented a new life. In an homily delivered during the Easter Vigil. During the same ceremony, the Archbishop baptised 14 adults hailing from 10 different countries.

Tanker sinks after being diverted off Malta

A tanker carrying 750 tonnes of diesel fuel from Egypt to Malta has sunk in the Gulf of Gabes off Tunisia’s southeast coast. According to Tunisian authorities, “the ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. For the moment, there is no leak,” Mohamed Karray said, adding that a “disaster prevention committee will meet to decide on the measures to be taken”. The Equatorial Guinea-flagged Xelo was headed from the Egyptian port of Damietta to the European island of Malta when it requested entry to Tunisian waters on Friday evening due to bad weather. (Times of Malta)

PA permits for new dwellings fall in 2021

Statistics published by the Planning Authority show that 7,578 dwellings were approved in 2021, down from 7,837 in 2020 – a decrease of 3.3% and a sharp 39% from 2019, when the PA had approved 12,485 dwellings. The fall in permits issued for new homes during the two pandemic years followed two record years in which the PA approved 25,370 new dwelling units. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

Cases declined for the sixth consecutive days, with 315 new infections in the past 24 hours. Active cases stand at 7,746, having peaked above 9,000 a week ago.

