EasyJet cancels 200 flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EasyJet is cancelling more than 200 flights over the next 10 days – as transport disruption hampers the outset of the half-term break.

The airline said the cancellations would affect about 24 flights per day from London’s Gatwick airport between May 28 and June 6.

It added the cancellations were “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”. It comes after a software failure forced EasyJet to cancel around 200 flights on Thursday.

Elsewhere Tui has announced a “small number” of flight cancellations and delays.

The travel company said “various operational and supply chain issues” are to blame for the flight cancellations. It has cancelled three flights from Birmingham, two flights from Gatwick and one from Manchester.

A spokeswoman for EasyJet said in a statement: “We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from 28 May until 6 June.

Read more via ITV

Photo – EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI