Easyjet CEO: Demand has not dropped but there is ‘uncertainty’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) – British airline easyJet said demand was still resilient as customers prioritised holidays, but there was uncertainty in the market as cost of living pressures increased.

“We see that demand has continued to be there, yields remain robust, which means you can assume that they’re above full-year 19 levels as an example,” Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Thursday.

“Despite the difficulties that households have, we still know that holidays and travel are top of the list when people can prioritise what they want to do with their disposable income.”

“But clearly there is uncertainty out there,” he added.

Bookings for Oct holiday, Christmas above pre-pandemic levels

British airline easyJet said bookings for the coming months were progressing well as travel demand is holding up for this winter and next summer despite the squeeze on consumer spending due to economic headwinds.

Tickets for travel next summer went on sale last week and easyJet said they showed “continued demand”. For Britain’s October school holiday and the Christmas week, ticket sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

EasyJet said it expected to fly 83% of its capacity compared with the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic, over the three months to the end of December, slightly below the 88% level operated in the summer.

But the airline said load factors for winter bookings and pricing were robust, going some way to allay fears that the rising cost of living could stall the aviation industry’s recovery from COVID-19.

“We face the uncertain macro-economic environment with many strengths,” Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

Shares in easyJet were flat at 284 pence in early deals on Thursday. The stock has lost 49% of its value in the last six months, while bigger rival Ryanair is down 30%.

Expects to fly 83% of 2019 capacity in 3 months to Dec

EasyJet’s recovery has lagged Ryanair’s. The Irish airline’s passenger numbers exceeded pre-pandemic levels in September.

Ryanair was much less affected by labour shortages which plagued easyJet and the airports it uses in the April to June period, resulting in thousands of cancellations before easyJet normalised its operations from July onwards.

For its last summer quarter, when it tends to make most of its profit, easyJet said on Thursday it would post adjusted earnings excluding certain costs of up to 685 million pounds, but that was not enough to offset the cancelled flights and COVID-19 restrictions which had dragged earlier in the year.

For the 12 months to the end of September, easyJet forecast it would post a headline annual loss before tax of between 170 million pounds and 190 million pounds ($188-$211 million), in line with a consensus forecast for a loss of about 180 million pounds. It is due to post results on Nov. 29.

($1 = 0.9020 pounds)

