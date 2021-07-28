EasyJet CEO says UK travel rule change is too late

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The chief executive of British airline easyJet said on Wednesday Britain’s travel rules were changing too late and expensive testing requirements would prevent a full reopening of travel.

“It’s the right thing, it should be done, but like I said it is little bit too late,” easyJet’s Johan Lundgren told LBC Radio.

Britain is set to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United States shortly, with the rule change due to come into force as early as next week, a government source said.

Lundgren said more needed to be done.

“Even if they can avoid the quarantine, you’re still going to have the very expensive PCR testing that’s going to make this out of reach for many, many people,” he said.

Photo: EasyJet aircraft are parked at Luton Airport, in Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL