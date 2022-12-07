EasyJet offers French cabin crew 7.5% pay hike – union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Joanna Plucinska

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) – France’s cabin crew union SNPNC on Tuesday told Reuters Easyjet EZJ.L had agreed to raise base salaries by 7.5% in France, while also paying an additional 3,000 euro ($3,152) bonus to staffers, avoiding strike action over the Christmas holidays.

The concession highlights the continued pressure on easyJet and airlines to agree better terms and wages to retain staff and avert more labour strife after months of disruption since the end of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“easyJet is pleased to confirm that we have completed constructive discussions with trade unions, SNPNC and UNAC. We continue to be committed to working collaboratively with the unions to ensure the long term success of easyJet in France,” an easyJet spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

