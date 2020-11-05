Easyjet reported to be discussing state aid with Germany

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
British budget carrier Easyjet , which is struggling with lower air traffic demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, is in talks with Germany about state aid, business magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday.
“The talks are proceeding constructively,” CEO Johan Lundgren was quoted as saying.
Wiwo said Lundgren declined to specify the discussed amount but said he was expecting a high sum.
The magazine said the talks were “apparently about several hundred millions of euros”.