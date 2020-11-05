Easyjet reported to be discussing state aid with Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British budget carrier Easyjet , which is struggling with lower air traffic demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, is in talks with Germany about state aid, business magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Thursday.

“The talks are proceeding constructively,” CEO Johan Lundgren was quoted as saying.

Wiwo said Lundgren declined to specify the discussed amount but said he was expecting a high sum.

The magazine said the talks were “apparently about several hundred millions of euros”.

