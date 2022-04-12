EasyJet says high crew absence not yet improving

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EasyJet said it was yet to see an easing of crew sickness that is causing it to cancel flights and disrupt the Easter plans of thousands of travellers, but it was confident it would be able to return to a near pre-pandemic schedule this summer.

The British low-cost carrier had no option but to preemptively cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as COVID-related crew absences reached 20% at some of its bases, Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters on Tuesday.

“You would expect that the spike that we’re seeing in COVID infections that really exists here in the UK and also in parts of the network is going to come down, but this is something that we don’t see yet,” he said.

“And (until) that moment in time, we’ll just continue to monitor the situation.”

The airline has flown 94% of its planned schedule in the last seven days, and Lundgren said daily cancellations were currently about 4% of flights, with the majority of customers able to rebook for the same day.

via Reuters