Ebay take down wristband sales from Queen’s lying in state

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ebay said it is taking down sales of used wristbands from the Queen’s lying-in-state, which have attracted bids of more than £2,000.

The biggest sale before Ebay took action to remove the posts came in at £199.99.

At one point, there were around 30 wristbands for sale, with some even offering bundle deals with train tickets and pamphlets to mark the occasion.

One gold-coloured wristband was subject to two bids of £2,000 before another user offered £50 more.

Another red version was listed for £100, but rocketed to 10 times that cost after a series of bids.

A spokesperson for Ebay said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

Read more via ITV

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first