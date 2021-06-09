EC court upholds Ryanair challenge against German state aid for Condor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday backed Ryanair’s challenge against German state aid granted to virus-hit German charter airline Condor.

“The General Court annuls the Commission decision approving the state aid granted by Germany to the airline Condor Flugdienst on the ground of an inadequate statement of reasons,” the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

However it suspended the effects of its judgment because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pending a new decision by the European Commission.

The EU executive last year cleared a 550-million-euro ($670.3 million) German state-guaranteed loan to Condor, saying the measure complied with the bloc’s state aid rules.

The case is T-665/20 Ryanair v Commission.

Photo: (FILE) – An aircraft from German airline Condor lands at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK