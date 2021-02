Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Keith Zahra

The European Commission is forecasting a challenging winter but sees light at the end of the tunnel as the vaccination process gathers pace. In its Winter 2021 Economic Forecast, the EC projects the euro area economy to grow by 3.8 percent in both 2021 and 2022. The forecast projects that the EU economy will grow by 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.9 percent in 2022.

