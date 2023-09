Reading Time: < 1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s Governing Council has approved the appointment of Italy’s Piero Cipollone as a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, replacing Fabio Panetta.

Cipollone, currently the deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, will officially be appointed by the European Council for an eight-year term, which should start after Panetta steps down on Oct 31.

