ECB now closer to final stages of rate hiking cycle, ECB’s De Cos says

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is now closer to the final stages of its interest rate raising cycle, ECB’s policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Thursday.

“At the start of the upward cycle, there were ample financial conditions. Now that they have tightened, the need for further hikes clearly disappears, we are clearly closer to the end of this cycle,” De Cos told a financial event in Madrid.

The ECB slowed the pace of its interest rate increases last week with a 25-basis-point raise but signalled more tightening were coming.

