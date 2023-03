Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday that further interest rate hikes are “possible” after March, depending on the incoming data.

“At this point in time, it’s possible that we will continue on this path (after March),” Lagarde told Spanish TV channel Antena 3. “The real, honest answer is that it will depend on the data.”

