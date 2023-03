Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) – Global agricultural prices should go down in June which should help ease inflationary pressures regarding food prices, said Bank of France head and European Central Bank (ECB) member Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Monday.

Villeroy also reaffirmed in an interview with France Inter radio that French banks had strong liquidity and capital.

