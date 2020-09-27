Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
ECB

ECB’s Visco says euro’s strength is a worry

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A recent strengthening in the euro’s exchange rate is a worry and will warrant a reaction from the European Central Bank if it drags inflation farther away from its goal, ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Sunday.

Visco also denied ECB policymakers were divided on the matter and said his views echoed those of the Executive Board.

“The euro’s recent strengthening is worrying us because it generates further downward pressures on prices at a time when inflation is already low,” Visco, Italy’s central bank governor, told an event in Trento.

“The monetary policy implications are obvious: if the downward pressures jeopardise our price stability objective, we’ll have to intervene.

“If, however, opposite effects were to emerge, the measures we’ve already taken could suffice.”

The euro hit its highest level since mid-2018 on Sept. 1 at $1.2011, but has since given up half of its gains for the year, closing at $1.1630 on Friday amid a new surge in coronavirus cases in Europe.
