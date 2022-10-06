Economic policy based on foreign labour no longer make sense – Finance Minister / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 6 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Brefing

Economic policy based on foreign labour no longer make sense – Finance Minister

In an apparent policy u-turn Finance Minister Clyde Caruana admitted that an economic plan based on importation of labour would not work any longer. Addressing a labour force skills survey, Caruana acknowledged that he had favoured a growth in human resources to boost productivity, but insisted that this recipe cannot work for the decade ahead. “If we adopt the same recipe; in the morning, rather than being stuck for one hour in traffic, we will be stuck for one-and-a-half or two hours; the tourism sector will invest in hotels that will remain empty and this will apply to other sectors eventually,” he reiterated. (Maltatoday)

Second KM retirement scheme being considered

Replying to parliamentary questions, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that he could not exclude the possibility of the government opening a second early retirement scheme for Air Malta workers. Caruana said that in the current stage of the airline’s restructuring, various studies requested by the European Commission are being carried out. Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo had argued that workers who had opted to stay with the airline rather than join the public service felt aggrieved because the early retirement option was only made available only after they had taken their decision. (Times of Malta)

FreeHour justifies University stunt

With social media in a frenzy – mostly negative – following an activity at University which saw students ‘battling it out’ to get as many five euro notes as possible thrown from a balloon, Zach Ciappara CEO of Freehour Malta said that ‘far more dangerous activities were organised on campus’. In a post on Instagram, Ciappara added that FreeHour Malta never expected such a huge turnout for its activity, as students were only alerted to in on the eve. He added that no one was injured in the activity and no alcohol was sold during the event.

