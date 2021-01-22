Economists cut euro zone growth forecast for 2021: ECB survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The pandemic-stricken euro zone economy is likely to rebound this year but at a slower pace than expected only a few months ago, before making up for the lost ground in 2022, a European Central Bank survey showed on Friday.

Economists polled in the ECB’s quarterly Survey of Professional Forecasters put real GDP growth in the euro zone at 4.4% this year, down from 5.3% in the previous edition of the survey.

As for next year, the survey showed the economy was now expected to expand by 3.7%, compared to 2.6% in the October poll.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

