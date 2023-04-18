Ecuador’s President Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it tries to impeach him -FT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said he will dissolve congress and call early elections if he does not muster enough support among legislators, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an interview with Lasso.

This comes a day after lawyers representing Lasso asked lawmakers to declare impeachment hearings against him inadmissible, arguing that the embezzlement of which he is accused did not take place.

The alleged embezzlement is connected to a shipping contract for crude oil between public company Flopec and private sector business Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC.

Opposition lawmakers in Ecuador’s National Assembly have pushed for impeachment hearings since last month. The country’s top court gave the green light for hearings to proceed, which could end in Lasso being censured or dismissed.

Edgar Neira, Lasso’s lawyer, asked the Assembly Oversight Committee handling the trial to reject the charges against the president and to declare the impeachment process inadmissible.

Lasso has presented arguments that demonstrate the alleged embezzlement connected to a shipping contract for crude oil between public company Flopec and private sector business Amazonas Tanker Pool Company LLC never took place, Neira said on Twitter, accompanied by a 38-page document detailing the defense.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first