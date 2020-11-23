Education for a changing society

Reading Time: < 1 minute
by Dr. Michelle Attard Tonna
It is often said that that education shapes social change, but it is also true that social change shapes education. In many ways, education is the space where one generation fades into the next. As the world spins faster and becomes more globalised, the education sector is transforming its methods, focus, and performance.
23rd November 2020
France is set to make serious intentional damage to the environment punishable by up to 10 years in prison, as part of a planned "ecocide" law, government ministers said in remarks published on Sunday.
The law was proposed following a recommendat...
23rd November 2020
The Times of Malta reflects on former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's resignation. It says his legacy is one which saw significant financial improvement. However, this was partly achieved through financial measures that were perceived as risky.
...
23rd November 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the "fantastic" news that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90% effective, but said it still would require safety checks.
"Incredibly exciti...
23rd November 2020
Handout photos made available by Parco Archeologico of Pompeii shows two bodies, master and slave: they are the almost intact bodies of two men, a forty-year-old wrapped in a warm wool cloak and his young slave already bent by the fatigues of life, ...
23rd November 2020
Spain will increase its police presence in Senegal to tackle criminal networks behind an upsurge in illegal migration from the West African coast to its territory, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.
She spoke after meeting her counterpa...
23rd November 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged COVAX, an initiative set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries, to start talks immediately with producers.
"I am concerned that there are no negotiations," Merkel told journalists on Sunday ...
23rd November 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to work with any U.S. leader and would congratulate whoever emerges the winner of the U.S. presidential election once all the legal formalities are settled, Russian news agencies reported.
Putin ...
23rd November 2020
Passengers disembark the first Qantas flight from Melbourne following the lifting of border restrictions at Sydney Airport, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 November 2020.
Border restrictions were lifted between New South Wales and Victori...
23rd November 2020
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Monday accused of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling, one of several criminal investigations that threaten to cast an ignominious pall over his decades-long political career.
...
23rd November 2020
The British government said on Sunday it was working with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ease COVID-19 restrictions over Christmas to allow families to get together.
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove discussed the issue with the first minist...
