Reading Time: < 1 minute

by Isabelle Micallef Bonello

The pandemic has accentuated the need for digitalisation in all spheres of society and economy. From home schooling to teleworking to interacting with our older family members to purchasing our daily needs, technology has been the tool that enabled us to wither the discomforts of the pandemic and adopt to a new norm.

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Like this: Like Loading...