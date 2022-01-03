Egypt bans Libyan holders of green passports from entering its territory

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egyptian authorities have imposed a ban on Libyans holding green passports from entering Egypt as of the beginning of this year 2022.

Mohamed Mustafa Al-Madrawi, chairman of the Tobruk Passenger Registration Committee, said Egyptian authorities said Libyan travelers wishing to enter Egypt were required to have an electronic passport with an activated automatic number.

Al-Madrawi confirmed in a disclaimer published on the page of the Municipal Council that the passenger registration committee will not be responsible for any citizen travelling with the old green passport, or electronic passport without an activated automatic number, who will be returned from the Amsaid border crossing with Egypt.

Photo – An Egyptian Army soldier stands guard at the entrance of one of the tunnels passing under the Suez Canal, in Ismailia, 120km east of Cairo, Egypt. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Via LANA