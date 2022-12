Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Egypt has discovered a large gas field named Nargis in the Mediterranean Sea, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla Said on Thursday.

Evaluation is still ongoing to determine the field’s reserves, he added.

(Reporting By Nashaat Hamdy, writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz)

