Egyptian royal mummies to parade on Cairo’s roads

Egypt is is preparing to transfer royal mummies from ancient Egypt from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in the center of the Egyptian capital to their final destination at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation (NMEC) in its southeastern outskirts.

In an official statement, cultural authorities said that the parade will be held at 6 PM on Saturday and will showcase 22 mummies (18 kings and 4 queens) dating back to between the seventeenth and twentieth dynasties.

The parade will feature King Seqenenre, who began the war of liberation against the Hyksos, Queen Hatshepsut, to whom the Deir al-Bahari temple is dedicated on the western bank of the Nile across from Luxor, and King Ramses II, the grand pharaoh of the New Kingdom.

The mummies parade will be accompanied by military music and fireworks.

A procession will follow the royal mummies and several events have been planned for the occasion.

Once at the NMEC, the royal mummies will be restored for about 15 days inside a laboratory using advanced technology inside the museum and new display cases will be prepared for them in the Royal Mummies Hall, decorated in a similar manner to the Valley of the Kings, the area of southern Egypt hosting their original tombs.

They will then be placed on special carts designed specifically for the event, a statement said.

