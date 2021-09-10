Egypt’s daily cases of coronavirus exceed 400 for the first time in months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Egypt’s daily reported cases of coronavirus have exceeded 400 for the first time in months.

The country’s health ministry reported 413 cases and 12 fatalities for the past 24 hours on Friday.

Daily cases have been spiking in recent weeks since the more contagious Delta variant was detected in the country in July.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with 100 million people, has reported 291,585 cases including 16,836 fatalities from the pandemic.

However, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher since health authorities have done limited testing.

Photo: A man rides a camel in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Giza, Egypt. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

Read more via AP