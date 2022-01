Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) plans to offer financial incentives for ships that follow environmentally friendly standards, Egyptian daily paper El Watan reported on Monday, citing a TV interview with SCA Chairman Osama Rabieh.

Photo – The Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM