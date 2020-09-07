EIB lends up to €10 million to develop diagnostic equipment for viruses, including Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed up to €10 million to Scope Fluidics.

The Polish medical technology company develops innovative products in the field of medical diagnostics. Scope Fluidics uses technologies (involving the manipulation of small quantities of test samples within a disposable diagnostic cartridge) and focuses on rapid characterisation of antibiotic resistance of bacteria and on ultra-fast detection of bacterial and viral pathogens (including COVID-19).

The EIB financing will support the company’s efforts to develop new, efficient and affordable methods for detection of pathogens causing infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Apart from striving to aid the fight with COVID-19 pandemic, Scope Fluidics’ team is also focused on the Antimicrobial Resistance (“AMR”), which is one of the gravest threats to global health. Testing a broader range of infectious diseases may significantly increase the standard of care and the effectiveness of prevention of complications in the evolving pandemic.

