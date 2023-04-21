Eid al-Fitr to start for Sunni Muslims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Saudi Arabia, the country with Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, has announced that this year’s Eid al-Fitr will start on Friday, marking the end of Ramadan.

“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account, citing a royal court statement.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan also announced Eid al-Fitr will start on Friday.

In Indonesia, the country with the largest population of Muslims globally, the start of Eid al-Fitr will fall on Saturday, as announced by the country’s religious affairs minister. Pakistan and Oman also mark the start of the three-day holiday on Saturday.

Indonesian Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud urged Muslims to be respectful of each other’s celebrations. As some will still be fasting on Friday, he has asked those who break their fast to do so at home.

The start of Eid al-Fitr is determined by sightings of the new moon, which can be different according to a country’s location on the globe.

Some countries rely on astronomical calculations and not physical sightings to determine the start of Eid al-Fitr. In countries like Saudi Arabia, trained observers confirm the sighting of the new moon — if the moon is sighted on the 29th day of Ramadan shortly after sunset, the next day is announced as the start of Eid al-Fitr.

Once the sighting is verified, Eid is declared at mosques, on media channels and by national authorities.

People crowd ships to travel to their villages ahead of Eid al-Fitr, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 20 April 2023. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

