Eight people killed, dozens injured in Hungary bus crash

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus crashed on the M7 motorway en route to Budapest in the early hours of Sunday, police said in a statement.

Police said the Hungarian bus rolled over for unknown reasons at 0255 GMT 70 km (43.5 miles) west of Budapest.





State news agency MTI said the bus, which had a Hungarian licence plate and carried more than 50 passengers, had crashed into an overpass pillar.

