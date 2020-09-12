Eight persons injured, one seriously after gas explosion in apartment block in Milan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An explosion in Milan’s Piazzale Libia on Saturday, September 12, has injured at least eight people, one of which seriously, and severely damaged an apartment building.

The blast, which occurred shortly after 07:00 (local time), was reportedly caused by a gas leak on the ground floor of the building.

The first three floors of the building were destroyed, with dozens having been evacuated from surrounding buildings as a precaution. Local media sources report a significant presence of emergency services at the scene.

Garda News / ANSA / EPA

