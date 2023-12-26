Eight police injured, 38 detained in Serb opposition protest over election

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Eight policemen were injured and 38 people detained during and after an opposition protest over election results, Serbia’s police said on Monday.

Thousands gathered in the centre of Belgrade on Sunday to demand the annulment of parliamentary and local elections a week ago that international observers said were unfair.

The protesters broke windows and glass at the main entrance of the town hall, before police used pepper spray to disperse them around 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Ivica Ivkovic, head of the police administration, said two of the eight wounded policemen sustained serious injuries.

“We will continue to work to maintain peace and order and we expect to see more arrests in relations with protests last night,” Ivkovic told a news conference.

Serbia’s ally Russia said foreign-backed forces were trying to foment trouble.

“There are processes and attempts by third forces, including from abroad, to provoke such unrest in Belgrade,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We have no doubt that the leadership of the republic will ensure the rule of law.”

The opposition parties accused police of excessive force, and some social networks showed footage of policemen beating up men in streets near the town hall.

via Reuters

