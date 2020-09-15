Elbow bumps should be avoided too – WHO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

No hugs, kisses, shaking of hands was the order of the day to avoid contagion as the coronavirus pandemic brought a new normal in our daily lives. In saluting each other, the elbow bump has quickly developed as an innovative solution, but now the World Health Organisation has warned that this too should preferably be avoided.

The body’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that this gesture should be avoided not because it can directly lead to contagion but because it places two persons too close to each others.

Instead, he suggests placing your hand on your heart to show a sign of care and affection to the person in front of you.

Everyone from political leaders and health officials to professional athletes had taken on the tactic to safely say hello without making too much contact.

