Elderly people mocked and mistreated in Catania nursing home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italian police are investigating a serious case of mistreatment of elderly residing in the Villa San Camillo retirement home in Aci Sant’Antonio.

According to preliminary investigations, the persons were left completely naked, on the ground with their excrement and wedged between the protective bars of the bed, often left alone with painful wounds, mocked and offended.

Rai News reports that the inquiring magistrate ordered the temporary ban on exercising entrepreneurial activity, lasting twelve months, against the administrator of the structure, and the temporary ban on exercising the profession in retirement homes and assistance facilities for the elderly, for nine months, against three employees.

The investigation was launched after the seizure of some phones, which took place in July 2019: among the seized cell phones, in particular, that of an employee was checked and in the memory there were numerous photos, taken in the retirement home between March and June 2019, in which mistreatment was visible. It was the carabinieri of the Aci Sant’Antonio station who initiated investigative investigations. During an inspection by the military assisted by colleagues from the Catania Labor Inspectorate Unit, it was found that in one of the bedrooms on the first floor, a guest was literally stuck in his bed, unable to get up due to some chairs and a sofa positioned on the sides of the bed, which prevented its movement. In addition to regularly hired people, eleven employees worked illegally, including two of the suspects, and some were reported for having illegally received citizenship income.

Rai News

Like this: Like Loading...