Elliot Paul Busuttil charged with Mario Farrugia murder / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 16 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Elliot Paul Busuttil accused of killing Mario Farrugia

Elliot Paul Busuttil was yesterday evening charged with the gruesome murder of Mario Farrugia, whose body was found dumped in the trunk of a car in Qormi. The 38-year-old was arraigned in court before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace accused of the violent murder of Farrugia, who was stabbed more than 40 times and left in the trunk of his car in the Qormi valley. Busuttil, an Attard resident who is currently unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, which also include violating bail conditions, carrying a weapon in public and being a recidivist. The man did not request bail. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Bad weather disrupts Good Friday processions

Strong gusts of winds and rain have led to the cancellation of most Good Friday processions around Malta and Gozo. While some parishes chose to call of the events completely, others, such as Paola, held the procession inside the Church, while in Mosta, it took place in a shortened version without statues. Many enthusiasts were looking forward for this year’s Good Friday’s processions after the last two years no such activities were allowed because of the pandemic.

Covid-19 Update

One patient who was positive for Covid-19 has passed away and 372 new cases were found in the previous 24 hours. There are currently 8,163 active cases. 620 have recovered overnight.