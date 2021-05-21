Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European medicines regulator said on Friday a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology can be used to treat patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen.

The rolling review of the drug in ongoing, the European Medicines Agency said.

Europe’s drug regulator also said on Friday AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine must not be given to anyone who has had blood clots with low blood platelets after receiving the shot, and that patients must be monitored for signs within three weeks of vaccination.

The recommendations were provided by the European Medicines Agency as part of an ongoing review of rare, but severe blood clots that have been possibly linked to inoculation after the vaccine and also J&J’s coronavirus vaccine.

Photo: The name and logo of European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT