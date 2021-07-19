EMA to assess use of immunosuppressant drug Kineret in adult Covid patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European medicines regulator said on Monday it is evaluating an application to use arthritis drug, Kineret, to treat COVID-19 in adult patients with pneumonia who are at risk of developing severe respiratory failure.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it will assess data including results from two ongoing clinical studies investigating the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Kineret, currently authorised to treat a number of inflammatory conditions, is made by Swedish rare disease drug maker Sobi.

The drug reduces the activity of the immune system, and its active substance blocks the activity of a chemical messenger in the immune process that leads to inflammation.

“It is thought that this could also help reduce the inflammation and tissue damage associated with COVID-19,” the EMA said, adding that it expects the outcome from the evaluation in October.