Emergency vaccine approval not legal option in Switzerland – Swiss agency

Reading Time: < 1 minute
ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss authorities said an emergency approval for vaccines, such as the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, was not a legal option in Switzerland.
“Swissmedic works closely with international partner authorities and reviews all applications for COVID-19 vaccines as a matter of urgency and in a ‘rolling’ procedure,” the Swiss agency for therapeutic products said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)
11th December 2020
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said an emergency approval for vaccines, such as the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, was not a legal option in Switzerland.
"Swissmedic works closely with international partner authorities and re...
11th December 2020
Sony Corp will buy AT&T Inc's animation business Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion, the two companies said on Thursday, as the Japanese electronics conglomerate aims to beef up its entertainment content and distribution businesses.
The deal will...
11th December 2020
The WHO and the Italian Government has been placed under scruting after allegations of a conspiracy between the health organisation and the country's health ministry to remove a report revealing the country’s mismanagement at the beginning of the co...
11th December 2020
In view of current developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Central Bank of Malta has revised its growth projections for Malta downwards. In a study published today, the Bank said that it expects Malta's gross domestic product (GDP) to ...
11th December 2020
Updated 1245 - Covid-19 Update
Malta has registered 96 new coronavirus cases on Friday, while 87 recovered. The infections were detected after the health authorities carried out 2840 swab tests.1879 cases remain active. In her weekly press confer...
11th December 2020
Turkey could open its border gates to Armenia if Yerevan takes positive steps for regional peace, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, adding he discussed forming a six-country regional cooperation platform with his Azeri counterpart.
E...
11th December 2020
Would-be Erasmus students Europe-wide stand to benefit from €23.4 billion in funds for the next seven years if agreement is reached on the next EU long-term budget. The new budget looks likely to kickoff in January after EU leaders managed to overco...
11th December 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, five sources including three U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, a move likely to worsen alrea...
11th December 2020
The Times of Malta says that Prime Minister Robert Abela must stop making excuses and enforce the rule of law
The Independent reacts to a move by football players to walk off after another football player, Sebastian Coltescu of Romania, was accus...
11th December 2020
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey rejects the European Union's "biased and illegal" approach at its summit this week and calls on the bloc to act as an honest broker in an ongoing dispute in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Fr...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related