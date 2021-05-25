Reading Time: < 1 minute

The head of Emirates airline, one of Boeing’s biggest customers, has warned the U.S. planemaker that it would refuse delivery of 777x jets if they fall short of contractual performance commitments.

In an interview broadcast on Monday, President Tim Clark said he had not received any performance details of the jet’s engines so far even though test flights began in 2020.

The influential industry veteran has raised concerns that Boeing had a recent history of over-promising on performance of new jets, including the in service 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

“We will not accept an aeroplane unless it is performing 100% to contract,” Clark told aviation consultant John Strickland in a pre-recorded online interview for Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market trade show.

“Unless it is doing what they said it would do and contracted, we will not take that aeroplane.”

Boeing declined comment. Engine maker GE could not immediately be reached for comment.

State-owned Emirates is one of the world’s biggest long-haul airlines, with a fleet of around 140 Boeing 777-300s and 115 Airbus A380s.

It has ordered 126 777x and 30 787s worth over $50 billion at list prices with the U.S. planemaker.

via Reuters