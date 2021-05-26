Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon publishes a statement by the Malta Employers Association calling for the publication of persons engaged as ‘persons of trust’ in the public sector. The association appealed for transparency and good governance.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that a transformation in the Corradino Correctional Facility has to help inmates reform their lives. Grech made the comments during a meeting with RISE foundation. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/25/irridu-sistema-li-verament-twassal-ghar-riforma-tal-persuna-bernard-grech/

The paper reports that the annual Valletta cultural programme has been cancelled, even if artists were preparing to take the necessary safety measures. Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that the decision was taken by health authorities. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/25/il-ftuh-mill-gdid-ifisser-aktar-tixrid-tal-covid-il-ministru-herrera/

