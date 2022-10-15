Employment levels surge in 2022 / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 15 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Employment levels surge in 2022

In May 2022, registered full-time employment increased by 5.4 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 6.3 per cent when

compared to May 2021, the NSO said. Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year till May 2022, the

labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 4.9 per cent, reaching 251,573. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (12,764) and a decrease in registered unemployment (1,040).

PN laments uncertainty among Gozo Channel workers

The PN argued that there is a high level of uncertainty for Gozo Channel workers as the government has confirmed that it wants the privatization of the company. The Opposition said that PM Robert Abela has lied to the Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri, who was one of the first to deny that there was any thought about the privatization of Gozo Channel. Earlier this week, the PM announced that he will issue a public tender, open to all, for the operation of the transport service which is currently being managed by Gozo Channel.

September rainier, summer than usual

September ushered in the first rain showers of the new precipitation year, with the Meteorological Office measuring 59.8 mm of precipitation in Ħal Luqa. This total was slightly above the 1991-2020 climate norm of 59.2 mm, and was collected over the span of two days on September 22 and 23. Rainfall was accompanied by thunder on these two days, with a third thunderstorm being reported by the Meteorological Office on September 30. September 22, which accounted for 84 per cent of the month’s total rainfall, was the month’s wettest and gloomiest day. However, having clocked 12.1 hours of sunshine in excess of the monthly norm of 253.1 hours, September was sunnier than expected at this time of year.

