Enemalta gets S&P rating uplift / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 15 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Enemalta gets S&P rating uplift

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has revised upwards the rating of Enemalta plc; Malta’s national electricity provider. The rating was raised to the level of BB-, after the latest evaluatiion. The new rating reflects the aid the Government is providing to ensure that electriciy bills for consumers in Malta and Gozo remain stable. The report said that Enemalta’s rating is based on the continuous financial support that Malta’s government is providing to the company. The company’s outlook was also revised to stable. (TVM)

Court decision on turtle dove hunting on Monday

A judge will hand down his ruling on BirdLife Malta’s application for an injunction that would prevent the opening of the spring hunting season for turtle dove this year on Monday. Mr. Justice Giovanni Grixti, presiding over the First Hall of the Civil Court, heard the arguments being made by both sides of the debate during Friday’s 90-minute sitting, in a courtroom packed with activists from both camps. The court, having hearing the submissions by the parties, announced that it would be handing down a decree on Monday at 9am. (The Malta Independent)

PN to host protest to celebrate Worker’s Day

The Nationalist Party will be organising a number of activities to celebrate Workers’ Day, including a mass event to protest against the Labour government. Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that the activities will centre around the common theme ‘Nagħtu s-Saħħa lill-Ħaddiem’ (Giving strength to workers). “Workers need a normal and stable country, a fair playing field where everyone can move forward,” Grech said. The Labour Party will also be holding the traditional mass meeting in Valletta on Workers’ Day. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first