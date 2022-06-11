Enemalta makes €35m loss in 2020 / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 11 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Enemalta makes €35m loss in 2020

Enemalta recorded a loss in excess of €35 million in 2020 with the company’s directors pointing towards the COVID-19 pandemic and damage to the interconnector as the main contributors to the losses. In the director’s report which accompanied the accounts, the company said it had been impacted by reduced electricity sales, reduced utility payments, an increased risk in the provision of services, and delayed or reduced investment activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being unable to use the interconnector, which was damaged by a ship’s anchor in December 2019, also had a financial impact on the company. [Times of Malta]

Used cars lobby group to carry out random checks

The Used Vehicle Importers Association has unanimously agreed to implement stricter measures following revelations surrounding a racket on Japanese-imported cars. “After suspending two of its members who have allegedly been found to have sold tampered vehicles, the council of the Used Vehicle Importers Association has unanimously agreed to implement stricter measures in order to ensure that such instances do not transpire in the future,” UVIA secretary general Albert Fenech said. [Maltatoday]

Covid-19 Update: 187 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health authorities on Friday. 102 people have recovered from the virus. The active case tally now stands at 1,548.